Galway Bay fm newsroom – SIPTU workers across Galway will protest today over pay issues.

From midday until 2pm, members will take a stand in Eyre Square as part of a 24 hour work stoppage.

The industrial action by SIPTU members is part of the Valuing Community campaign – they’re calling for their first pay rise in 14 years.

It’s supported by SIPTU, ICTU, Fórsa and the INMO.