SIPTU staging protest at UHG today over COVID-19 payments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – SIPTU is staging protests at UHG and two other hospitals in Dublin and Limerick over what it says has been a major insult by the Government.

It’s 5,000 members in the health sector were promised one thousand euro as a special Covid 19 recognition payment on behalf of the State, however the money hasn’t been paid.

The protest at UHG’s Nurses’ Home will take place at 2:15, while picketers will be outside Beaumont Hospital Dublin and University Hospital Limerick from 11am

SIPTU regional organiser in Galway, Mary Mullins, says “Doctor Leo Varadkar” is showing no respect whatsoever for his colleagues in the medical profession.