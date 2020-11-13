SIPTU seeks urgent meeting over major job losses at Valeo in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsrom – Trade Union SIPTU is seeking an urgent meeting with management at Valeo Vision Systems in Tuam following a decision to make 60 staff redundant.

It’s believed the decision relates to a downward trend in sales at the firm as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SIPTU says staff have been shocked by the announcement as there was no prior indication that jobs were under threat.

The loss of 60 jobs would represent a sizable portion of the roughly 250 strong workforce currently employed at the Tuam facility.

It’s understood the redundancies are initially being sought on a voluntary basis.

SIPTU organiser, Pat Flannery, says the job losses will affect the local economy and they’ll be working to minimise the impact – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour..