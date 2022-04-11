SIPTU says further strike action planned at Lisk in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – SIPTU says further strike action will take place at the Lisk manufacturing plant in Gort this week.

It follows a one day work stoppage held last week, over the alleged failure of the company to adequately engage with union representatives on a number of issues.

In a previous statement, Lisk Ireland says it regularly engages directly with employees through company meetings, small group discussions and one-to-one discussions.

SIPTU says another one day stoppage is now set to take place on Thursday from 8am until midnight.

Speaking to Galway Talks, spokesperson Neil McGowan says it’s not acceptable that Lisk continues to ignore a recommendation made by the Labour Court.