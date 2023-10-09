Galway Bay FM

9 October 2023

SIPTU radiographers in Galway vote for industrial action

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Radiographers in University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in a dispute over safe staffing levels.

The union says the result follows months of frustration over recruitment and retention issues at the two hospital sites which have left members facing a significant extra workload amid a 20 percent staffing deficit.

Proposals put forward by SIPTU representatives to address these issues have been rejected by management in recent weeks.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John McCamley, says there’s a growing demand for qualified radiographers across Ireland and as a result, fundamental changes must be made to attract radiographers to Galway.

He added if these are not forthcoming, there will be a full-blown crisis in both hospitals.

