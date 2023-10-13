Galway Bay FM

13 October 2023

~1 minutes read

SIPTU radiographers “disappointed” with HSE response to Galway hospitals staffing crisis

Share story:
SIPTU radiographers “disappointed” with HSE response to Galway hospitals staffing crisis

SIPTU radiographers at UHG and Merlin Park have expressed disappointment at the response from HSE management on serious issues with staffing levels.

Radiographers earlier this week voted overwhelmingly for industrial action up to and including strike action over short staffing and excessive workloads.

SIPTU says the vote followed months of frustration over recruitment and retention issues at the two hospitals.

It says the situation has left members facing significant extra workloads amid a 20 per cent staffing deficit.

Overall, the dispute centres around staffing, increased workload, non-payment of wage arrears, out of hours arrangements and non-adherence to national agreements.

SIPTU claims there’s a growing sense that HSE management is not willing to engage meaningfully to resolve this dispute and that the window to find a resolution is closing fast.

It’s calling for concrete commitments from management to address the situation, as well as deal with patient safety issues

Share story:

Former student activist embarks on campaign for election to Galway city council

Social Democrat candidate for next year’s elections to Galway City Council, Eibhlín Seoighthe, is to focus on an inclusive and vibrant Galway in he...

University of Galway marks 10 year partnership with Tusla

University of Galway has marked its 10 year partnership with child and family agency Tusla. The project fosters co-operation and partnership between Tusla...

Man taken to Beaumont with serious injuries following city collision

A man in his 20’s has been taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries following a collision in the city. The incident happened at Lo...

City Council half a million euro short of projected cost of new pitch for St James Mervue

Galway City Council will have to come up with half a million euro if it wants to advance a project for a new pitch for St. James GAA in Mervue. Initial wo...