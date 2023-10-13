SIPTU radiographers “disappointed” with HSE response to Galway hospitals staffing crisis

SIPTU radiographers at UHG and Merlin Park have expressed disappointment at the response from HSE management on serious issues with staffing levels.

Radiographers earlier this week voted overwhelmingly for industrial action up to and including strike action over short staffing and excessive workloads.

SIPTU says the vote followed months of frustration over recruitment and retention issues at the two hospitals.

It says the situation has left members facing significant extra workloads amid a 20 per cent staffing deficit.

Overall, the dispute centres around staffing, increased workload, non-payment of wage arrears, out of hours arrangements and non-adherence to national agreements.

SIPTU claims there’s a growing sense that HSE management is not willing to engage meaningfully to resolve this dispute and that the window to find a resolution is closing fast.

It’s calling for concrete commitments from management to address the situation, as well as deal with patient safety issues