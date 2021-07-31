SIPTU members in St Brigids Ballinasloe vote overwhelmingly for strike action

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – SIPTU members working as health care assistants and social care workers in St Brigid’s Mental Health Intellectual Disability Services in Ballinasloe have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action up to and including strike action.

Balloting began on Thursday with the result announced yesterday evening.

SIPTU argued that its members were left with no option but to ballot for strike action because HSE Senior management is outsourcing work, contrary to public service agreements.

SIPTU Organiser, Yvonne McGrath, said: “The actions taken by HSE West in privatising our members’ work roles has shown a total lack of regard for their staff. This vote has demonstrated that our members will not be found wanting in responding to actions of the HSE. It has made this move at a time when workers in intellectual disability services have been working above and beyond their duties in caring for service users who have been at their most vulnerable during the pandemic.”

She added: “The actions taken by HSE West are in breach of agreements, which apply not just to this facility but throughout the public service. Our members are simply calling for the HSE to abide by its agreements, engages in meaningful consultation and desist from the outsourcing of our members’ work.”

SIPTU member in St Brigid’s, Susan Delaney, said: “We are delighted with the high turnout of members to participate in this ballot together with the overwhelming result. The actions of management have been taken with total disregard for workers on the ground. Over years of working with service users, we have built up strong and supportive relationships with them. They know us, trust us and rely on us. The staff will continue to deliver excellent service, working to an extremely high standard, which management by their actions appears to have called into question.”

SIPTU NEC member and St Brigid’s staff, Seamus Dillon said: “Management at St Brigid’s seems to be answerable to no one. In my opinion, their actions seriously damage the credibility of the HSE. If they are allowed to totally disregard the public service agreement and don’t take any action to reverse their decision, they are in danger of bringing the HSE into disrepute.”

In a statement released earlier this week, the HSE said an external review of the needs of service users was undertaken in 2017 and a change process subsequently commenced.

It added the service is in the process of transitioning to a social care model which will deliver better outcomes and quality of life for the service users.

The HSE has stated it is incumbent on Galway Roscommon Mental Health Service to support evidence-based best practice and change the service delivery to a social care model in line with all other intellectual disability services provided in this country.