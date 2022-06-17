SIPTU members in community organisations in Galway to ballot for industrial action

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- SIPTU members in several care and community organisations in county Galway have begun a ballot for industrial action in a long running pay dispute

It could result in a 24-hour work stoppage on Wednesday 6th July.

Members in the Irish Wheelchair Association, Galway Rural Development, Galway Rape Crisis and Galway Employability are part of the ballot for this initial stage of industrial action.

SIPTU Organiser, Clement Shevlin says these workers provide vital services for their clients and communities and the last thing they want is to be forced into taking industrial action

He stated they have been left with no option as most have not had a pay rise in more than a decade.

Mr Shevin added many of these workers are carrying out roles which are directly comparable to those of public servants and vital to their local communities.