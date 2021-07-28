SIPTU members at St Brigid’s Ballinasloe to ballot for strike action this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – SIPTU workers at St Brigid’s Mental Health Unit in Ballinasloe are set to ballot for strike action this week.

The union has confirmed it will begin balloting members working as care assistants and care workers at the facility from tomorrow.

SIPTU argues its members have been left with no option but to ballot for strike action because HSE senior management is outsourcing work contrary to public service agreements.

The union says its members feel overlooked by the HSE’s decision to seek tenders from private health care support agencies to carry-out work which is currently being done by SIPTU workers.

In a statement, the HSE says an external review of the needs of service users was undertaken in 2017 and a change process subsequently commenced.

It adds the service is in the process of transitioning to a social care model which will deliver better outcomes and quality of life for the service users.

The HSE has stated it is incumbent on Galway Roscommon Mental Health Service to support evidence-based best practice and change the service delivery to a social care model in line with all other intellectual disability services provided in this country.

SIPTU Assistant Industrial Organiser Yvonne McGrath says the HSE made its decision without any consultation.

