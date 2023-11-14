Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

~1 minutes read

SIPTU leader tells Galway conference Ireland needs a new economic model

Share story:
SIPTU leader tells Galway conference Ireland needs a new economic model

SIPTU leader and city native Joe Cunningham has told a delegates national conference in Galway that Ireland needs a new economic model

The speech, delivered to 350 union delegates also made reference to the conference’s theme, Fighting for the Future of Work, arguing that workers had seen significant reductions in living standards under the current model.

The union’s General Secretary highlighted climate change, technological disruption, the rise of the far right and geopolitical instability as grave threats to a progressive society

Mr Cunningham concluded that SIPTU would dare to plan for an economy and society where prosperity is for everyone and not just for a few at the top

The conference continues in the city’s Galmont Hotel until Thursday.

 

 

Share story:

Galway to be included in Emergency Business Flooding Scheme

The government has announced financial supports for businesses affected by Storm Debi and Galway is included Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney is extendin...

Public information meeting on impact of proposed 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe

A public information meeting on the impact of the proposed development of 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe is to take place tomorrow evening. Locals have r...

Galway Flying Club vying for national Aviation Industry Award

Galway Flying Club has been shortlisted in this year’s Aviation Industry Awards. The club, based at Galway Airport, is up for an award in the Genera...

Feature: OPW Minister visits Clarinbridge to witness destruction caused by Storm Debi

OPW Minister Patrick O Donovan was in Galway this morning to witness first hand some of the devastation caused by Storm Debi. He visited the worst hit are...