SIPTU leader tells Galway conference Ireland needs a new economic model

SIPTU leader and city native Joe Cunningham has told a delegates national conference in Galway that Ireland needs a new economic model

The speech, delivered to 350 union delegates also made reference to the conference’s theme, Fighting for the Future of Work, arguing that workers had seen significant reductions in living standards under the current model.

The union’s General Secretary highlighted climate change, technological disruption, the rise of the far right and geopolitical instability as grave threats to a progressive society

Mr Cunningham concluded that SIPTU would dare to plan for an economy and society where prosperity is for everyone and not just for a few at the top

The conference continues in the city’s Galmont Hotel until Thursday.