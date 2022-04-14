SIPTU defers industrial action at Lisk in Gort following offer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trade union SIPTU has deferred industrial action at the Lisk manufacturing plant in Gort.

Action was earmarked for today, following a one day stoppage last week, as part of an ongoing dispute on a range of issues.

It was claimed that Lisk had failed to engage with union representatives and had not acknowledged a recommendation made by the Labour Court.

However, in a statement, SIPTU says there has now been local engagement that has led to an offer of improved pay and sick pay for workers.

Meanwhile, Lisk Ireland says there is an ongoing process of positive direct discussions involving the vast majority of staff in Gort and changes have been introduced in response to concerns raised, including pay rises and improvements to sick pay and leave.

Neil Mc Gowan is SIPTU Sector Organiser and told Galway Bay fm news good progress has been made in discussions with the firm: