Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew and Independent Ireland’s Ciarán Mullooly likely to battle it out for fifth seat in Midlands North West

Pearse Doherty says Sinn Fein is not out of the race for a seat in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

While no-one has been elected yet, Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen all look certain to take the first four seats.

Ciarán Mullooly is in pole position to take the fifth and final seat and is currently 12,576 votes clear of Michelle Gildernew after the eleventh count.

She’s expected to close the gap when her party colleague Chris McManus is eliminated later today.

Former newspaper columnist John Waters was eliminated on the count just gone.

Deputy Doherty says Sinn Fein face an uphill battle, but can still take the final seat.