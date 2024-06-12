Galway Bay FM

12 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew and Independent Ireland’s Ciarán Mullooly likely to battle it out for fifth seat in Midlands North West

Share story:
Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew and Independent Ireland’s Ciarán Mullooly likely to battle it out for fifth seat in Midlands North West

Pearse Doherty says Sinn Fein is not out of the race for a seat in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

While no-one has been elected yet, Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen all look certain to take the first four seats.

Ciarán Mullooly is in pole position to take the fifth and final seat and is currently 12,576 votes clear of Michelle Gildernew after the eleventh count.

She’s expected to close the gap when her party colleague Chris McManus is eliminated later today.

Former newspaper columnist John Waters was eliminated on the count just gone.

Deputy Doherty says Sinn Fein face an uphill battle, but can still take the final seat.

Share story:

Galway City Council to accelerate retrofitting buildings and ramp up EV fleet to reach climate targets

Galway City Council is this year focusing on accelerating the retrofitting of buildings and ramping up its EV fleet to reach climate targets. These are th...

Two Galway primary schools shortlisted in Ocean Champion Awards

The Marine Institute has named three Galway primary schools on this year’s shortlist for the Explorers Education Programmes Ocean Champion Awards. T...

Cabinet Minister to officially open Supermac's at Dublin Airport

Cabinet Minister Darragh O’ Brien will officially cut the red ribbon on Supermac’s at Dublin Airport today. The event will also be attended by...

Public predict Galway will be second wettest county this summer

The Galway public are predicting that we’ll be the second wettest county in Ireland this summer. Centra has partnered with weather enthusiast Carlow...