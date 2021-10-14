Sinn Féin’s Health Spokesperson to meet staff at UHG over conditions at hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Féin’s Health Spokesperson David Cullinane will visit Galway tomorrow where he will meet senior nursing staff to discuss the ongoing challenges in providing safe care at UHG. (15/10)

As part of a series of meetings to be held in Galway, the party’s Health Spokesperson will meet with the Deputy Manager and the Head of Nursing at UHG to discuss current conditions at the city acute hospital.

He will also host a round table meeting with a number of unions representing healthcare workers from SIPTU, Fórsa, INMO and Connect.

In the afternoon, party colleague Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell will launch her document on mental health services for Galway at the Harbour Hotel where local mental health service providers and advocates will be in attendance.