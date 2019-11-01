Sinn Fein Vice President to attend Galway selection convention

Vice President of Sinn Fein, Michelle O’ Neill, will be in the city this evening to address a selection convention.

It’s to select a candidate to contest the Galway West constituency in the upcoming General Election.

In recent local elections, Sinn Fein lost all 3 seats it held on the City Council and is now without representation.

Mairead Farrell, who was one of those to lose a seat, is the sole candidate for tonight’s convention.

During the 2016 general election Trevor O’ Clochartaigh, who later left the party, came close to winning a seat

The Galway West Sinn Fein convention will take place at the Harbour Hotel this evening at 7.30