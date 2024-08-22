22 August 2024
Sinn Féin to nominate Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee
PAC is one of the foremost Oireachtas Committees
It plays a significant role in ensuring accountability and transparency in the way government departments, offices and certain public bodies allocate, spend and manage their finances.
Deputy Farrell, who has a professional background in finance, previously served on the Dáil’s Finance Committee and the Budgetary Oversight Committee