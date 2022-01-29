Sinn Fein to host city event to mark 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Sinn Fein is to host an event in the city this weekend to mark the 50th anniversay of Bloody Sunday.

On Sunday January 30th, 1972, soldiers of the Parachute Regiment of the British Army shot 26 unarmed civilians during a protest march in Derry.

13 people died during the incident, while another victim later died of their wounds in hospital.

Tomorrow afternoon members of Galway Sinn Fein will gather at the fountain at Eyre Square to host a vigil of rememberance.

The event will take place at 4pm and the public is encouraged to attend to commemorate those who lost their lives 50 years ago to the day.