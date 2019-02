Sinn Féin will tonight hold its candidate selection convention for the Athenry/Oranmore district ahead of the May local election for Galway County Council.

Nominations closed earlier this week, with Louis O’Hara being the sole nominated candidate for the area.

The Cashla native is a first time candidate who is currently completing his final year of a BA in Public and Social Policy at NUI Galway.

The selection convention will take place at 6.30 this evening in the New Park Hotel in Athenry.