Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Sinn Fein TD will launch his book on Ireland’s housing crisis in the city tomorrow.

The Party’s housing spokesperson, Deputy Eoin Ó Broin, has authored ‘Home: Why Public Housing is the Answer’.

It sets out a radically different vision to what a functional housing system could look like in Ireland.

Deputy Ó Brion will launch the book at Áras na nGael at Dominick Street tomorrow evening (June 17th) at 7.30.

Photo – Sinn Fein Flickr