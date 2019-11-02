Sinn Fein selects Mairead Farrell to contest General Election in Galway West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Fein has selected long-serving party member Mairead Farrell to contest the Galway West constituency in the upcoming General Election.

She was selected at a Sinn Fein party convention at the Harbour Hotel in the city last evening.

Ms Farrell has previously served as a City Councillor, but lost her seat in recent local elections alongside party colleagues Mark Lohan and Cathal O’ Conchuir.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail have selected Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv and Councillor Ollie Crowe to contest Galway West in the next General Election.