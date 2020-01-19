Sinn Féin select Louis O’Hara to contest general election in Galway East

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Féin has selected Louis O’Hara to contest the General Election in Galway East.

The Cashla native is currently studying a Masters in Public Activism and Advocacy having completed a BA in Public and Social Policy at NUI Galway last year.

Mr O’Hara was selected by Sinn Féin at their General Election Selection Convention having contested party colleague, Linda Waters.

His campaign will focus on five main issues: the housing and homelessness crisis, the health crisis, the neglect of rural Ireland, wealth inequality, and Irish unity.