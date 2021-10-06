Sinn Fein raises Derrybrien Wind Farm problems with EU Commission

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Fein has raised ongoing issues with Derrybrien Wind Farm with the EU Commission.

Ireland currently owes over €15m in fines, following a major landslide in 2003 – with the penalties continuing to rise on a daily basis.

In October 2003, during the construction phase at the 70 turbine development, a massive landslide occurred that displaced half a million cubic metres of peat and caused significant damage.

The state is currently paying €15 thousand in fines every day to the European Commission over failures to carry out an adequate Environmental Impact Assessment.

A recent report for the European Commission also found that the stability of the land where the landslide occurred has not been properly checked since 2005.

Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus has now contacted the European Commission over the issue, to express concern and to seek their opinion on Ireland’s progress on the issue.

He’s also highlighted issues around the apparent contradiction of the ESB stating the site is safe, yet peat cutting cannot be carried out due to instability.

It’s further claimed that the application for substitute consent did not meet its obligations – leaving the local community and stakeholders at a signifcant disadvantage.