Sinn Fein leadership to hold public rally in the city next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Sinn Fein party leadership will host a public rally in the city next week (6/3)

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald and senior members Pearse Doherty and Eoin Ó Broin will join local Sinn Fein representatives at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill on Friday week, the 6th of March.

Hundreds of people have already attended rallies in Dublin and Cork, with further events set to take place in Newry and Cavan.

According to the party the rallies are designed to bring the conversation about government formation to the people according to the party.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have widely criticised the meetings with Taoiseach Leo Varadker describing them as the ‘next phase in Sinn Féin’s campaign of intimidation and bullying’, while a Fianna Fail TD branded them Trump style rallies.

Sinn Fein Galway West TD Mairead Farrell says the rallies are a normal way to interact with the public – to hear a full interview with Deputy Farrell, tune in to FYI [email protected]