Sinn Féin leader says businesses in Galway will suffer from July Stimulus Package

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Sinn Féin leader has said businesses in Galway and along the western seaboard will suffer from the July Stimulus package announced by government yesterday.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Deputy Mary Lou McDonald criticised the package saying that jobs will be lost if more support is not given to the tourism and hospitality sector – which she said businesses in Galway are hugely reliant on.

Under the July Stimulus plan, there will be a tax rebate for people who spend money holidaying in Ireland or going to local restaurants.

But Deputy McDonald says the scheme is cumbersome and awkward and suggests a voucher system would allow people to spend their money in local businesses now rather than later.

The Sinn Féin President is visiting Connemara today to meet with the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association and FORUM Connemara.

Deputy McDonald is urging people in the West to voice their concerns.

