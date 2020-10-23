Sinn Fein Leader says Ahascragh crisis proof of need for constant increase in testing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says the crisis at Nightingale nursing home in Ahascragh is clear proof that the HSE can never be satisfied with the number of Covid-19 tests being conducted every week.

25 of the 27 residents and the majority of staff at the home have contracted Covid-19, while one resident has died – despite tests being conducted a short time before.

Management say the HSE sent no “hands-on help” and agency staff failed to show up, while the HSE assured yesterday that staff have been secured for the coming three days.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Mary Lou McDonald says the situation in Ahascragh shows the HSE needs to keep building up testing capacity.

Meanwhile, the son of a resident at the Nightingale nursing home says the HSE only responded because it was shamed into it.

Páraic Mac Donnchadha’s mother has been a resident of the home for 9 years.

Staffing levels remain a serious concern at the facility – but Director Patricia McGowan, who herself tested positive for Covid-19, says there’s been offers of help from around the country.

To hear more from Mary Lou McDonald, Patricia McGowan and Páraic Mac Donnchadha, tune into Galway Bay fm news…