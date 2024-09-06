Galway Bay FM

6 September 2024

Sinn Féin launches survey to understand needs of residents in Ballybane

Sinn Féin has launched a survey aimed at gaining an understanding of the needs of people in Ballybane.

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell and Councillor Aisling Burke have launched the survey, and will go door-to-door to speak to residents in the area.

They will focus on issues such as dumping and littering, and any other needs the community may have.

Deputy Farrell explains their main aim with the survey:

