Sinn Fein launches campaign in Athenry for Irish unity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Fein has launched a campaign in Athenry for Irish Unity.

Party activists have been distributing posters and information leaflets around the town in recent days explaining the benefits of all-island unity.

Tomorrow, a special stall will also be placed outside Joyce’s Supermarket from midday to engage with the public on the issue.

Sinn Fein says a united Ireland may prove to be the only way to minimise the political and economic devastation of Brexit.

Campaigner Louis O’ Hara says an Irish unity referendum seems inevitable, and it’s about time all parties got involved in the debate – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…