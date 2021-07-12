Sinn Fein Finance spokesperson to address county meeting on insurance costs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Sinn Fein Finance spokesperson will address a county Galway online meeting on insurance costs tomorrow evening. (13/7)

Deputy Pearse Doherty is set to present his plans to reform the insurance sector which he says affects the lives of ordinary people and businesses across the country.

Deputy Doherty says the meeting will give people in the county the chance to tell their stories of interactions with the insurance industry so the issues can be addressed.

The meeting begins at 8 o’clock tomorrow evening on Zoom and anyone wishing to attend is asked to contact [email protected]