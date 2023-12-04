Galway Bay FM

4 December 2023

Sinn Féin chooses two candidates for Athenry-Oranmore and Loughrea local elections

Sinn Féin has chosen two more candidates to run in next year’s local elections.

Ailish O’Reilly from Woodford will stand in the Loughrea LEA while Louis O’Hara from Athenry will run in the Athenry-Oranmore LEA.

The selection convention held in the Temperance Hall in Loughrea, and was attended by Chris MacManus MEP and Mairéad Farrell TD

Ailish is heavily involved in the charity sector, while Louis has worked alongside MEP MacManus on rural decline issues.

