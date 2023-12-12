12 December 2023
~1 minutes read
Sinn Féin announces candidates for city local elections next year
Sinn Féin has announced its candidates for local elections in the city next year.
Former councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir, a retired school teacher, will contest the City West Ward.
Another former councillor, Mark Lohan, an official with trade Union SIPTU, will stand in City Central.
Meanwhile, first-time candidate Aisling Burke, a disabilities services manager, will stand for the party in Galway City East.