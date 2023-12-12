Galway Bay FM

12 December 2023

Sinn Féin announces candidates for city local elections next year

Sinn Féin has announced its candidates for local elections in the city next year.

Former councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir, a retired school teacher, will contest the City West Ward.

Another former councillor, Mark Lohan, an official with trade Union SIPTU, will stand in City Central.

Meanwhile, first-time candidate Aisling Burke, a disabilities services manager, will stand for the party in Galway City East.

