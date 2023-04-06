Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil to host Easter Commemorations across Galway from this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are to host Easter Commemorations across Galway over the next few days.

The Sinn Féin programme gets underway in Oranmore this evening while Fianna Fáil’s first event is on Sunday.

The principal event is in Eyre Square on Easter Saturday, starting at 3pm, at the Liam Mellows statue.

The speaker will be Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell, who earlier at midday will address an event at Teach an Phiarsaigh, Ros Muc.

The main event in the county is the 100th anniversary of the Tuam Martyrs, taking place on Easter Monday.

It begins at 1.30pm, in the Square in Tuam, with a piper-led commemoration to the Remembrance Wall on Dublin Rd.

MEP Chris McManus will deliver the keynote address, while a roll of honour book will be launched in Canavan’s at 3pm.

Back to this evening (thurs april 6) there will be a wreath laying at the Joe Howley Statue in Oranmore at 7.

Tomorrow, Good Friday evening, there will be wreath laying ceremonies at William Freeney’s Grave, Teampall Geal, Athenry and Fr Michael Griffin’s Grave at Loughrea Cathedral.

At 7:30pm there will be a Commemoration at Woodford Cemetery.

On tomorrow’s bulletins we’ll give details of the remaining Sinn Féin events.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Fianna Fáil will hold the annual commemoration in Eyre Square at Liam Mellow’s statue, following 11am mass in St. Patrick’s Church Forster Street.

The oration will be given by Galway West Deputy Eamon Ó Cuiv, who will also be the orator at Tuesday evening’s event at 7 at the wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of Seamus Ó Máille in Oughterard cemetery.