Single Covid-19 patient in intensive care at Galway’s hospitals today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a single Covid-19 patient in intensive care at Galway’s public hospitals this afternoon.

The patient is being treated at University Hospital Galway, where there are five patients with the virus in total.

There are a further three COVID patients at Portiuncula, none of whom is in ICU.

Nationally, there are 308 people being treated for the virus at hospitals today, including 75 in ICU.

While the hospitalisation picture is relatively good there is still widespread concern over the persistently high level of cases, which could again lead to pressure on hospitals

It comes as Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says it will be very hard to see numbers going below this level because of the more transmissible UK variant.

Dr Ronan Glynn says he agrees getting case numbers below 500 will be difficult – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour