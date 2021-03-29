Single COVID-19 patient in ICU in Galway today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s just one COVID-19 patient being treated in ICU in Galway today as confirmed cases in local hospitals have risen slightly.

There are 11 Coronavirus patients in Galway’s acute hospitals this afternoon – with seven at UHG and four at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s up from seven patients this day last week.

Nationwide, there are 322 COVID-19 patients in acute hospitals, including 68 in intensive care.

It comes amid a warning from a infectious disease expert that the Government must be ‘very cautious’ in easing restrictions due to the low number of people who have been vaccinated.

Professor Sam McConkey from the RCSI believes more middle-aged people should get a dose when the next delivery of vaccines arrive.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm newsroom…..