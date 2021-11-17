Single Bishop set to be appointed to two separate dioceses in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A single Bishop is set to be appointed to the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora, and the Diocese of Clonfert.

In a statement jointly issued by Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly and Bishop of Clonfert Michael Duignan it’s stated that the decision has been communicated by the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo.

The statement stresses that the form of union of two dioceses under one Bishop is not an amalgamation and does not suppress either of the two dioceses.

Both dioceses will continue to maintain their own integrity and autonomy but will work closer together, where possible, through the person and ministry of a single Bishop.

As the Holy See continues its consultations on the matter, meetings are to be held at various levels in each diocese.

The statement from Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly, who is retiring, and Bishop of Clonfert Michael Duignan concludes that they look forward to working together towards a new springtime of faith within

each of the diocesan and parish communities.