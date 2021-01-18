Simon Harris to seek removal of repeat exam fees at NUIG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has pledged to write to NUI Galway to ask them to waive repeat examination fees.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Galway West Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell.

She said it’s ridiculous that in the midst of a pandemic, NUI Galway is charging almost €300 for repeat exams, while most other universities do not charge students at all.

She pointed out that youth unemployment is currently at 20 percent and students are also struggling with ‘crippling’ rents in Galway City.

Addressing Minister Harris, Deputy Farrell said it’s not fair there’s no consistency in some policies at Ireland’s universities – a situation she said creates an “unlevel playing field”.

Speaking in response, Minister Harris gave a committment that he would write to NUI Galway….

