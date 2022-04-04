Simon Harris says official launch of Atlantic Technological University is ‘game changer’ for West and North West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says the official launch the new Atlantic Technological University today is a ‘game changer’ for third level education in the West and North West.

The new North West partnership involves an amalgamation of GMIT, Letterkenny IT and IT Sligo.

The institution is being launched today as Minister Harris travels to Sligo.

It will offer over 600 academic programmes from pre-degree to doctoral level to a student population of 22 thousand across eight campuses, including the GMIT Dublin Road base.

Minister Harris told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that the move is also focued on balanced regional development.

Dr Orla Flynn, ATU President, says the new TU will offer diversity of choice for prospective students and will see a move towards the region…

