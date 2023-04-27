Simon Harris says initiative in Galway next year will help tackle rural crime

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Justice Minister Simon Harris says a new initiative to be rolled out in Galway next year will help tackle crime in rural areas.

Community Safety Partnerships are to rolled out across the entire country, as fears grow that criminals are taking advantage of low Garda numbers in more isolated areas.

Minister Harris was in the city today for the Prison Officers Association annual conference at the Galmont Hotel.

He outlined Government plans to create space for an additional 620 inmates nationwide to address overcrowding.

And Minister Harris also told David Nevin he accepts that the fear of rural crime is a major issue.