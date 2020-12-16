Simon Harris says comments made by GMIT lecturers “entirely inappropriate and extremely hurtful”

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Higher Education has described comments made by two GMIT lecturers as “extremely hurtful” and “entirely inappropriate”.

The governing body of the college has launched an internal investigation after two lectures were heard discussing the performances of some of their students, often in very crude terms.

The two lecturers made the comments over Zoom and were not aware that some students could hear them.

GMIT President Dr. Orla Flynn has met the students impacted by the virtual presentation controversy.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Dr. Flynn said she would like to wholeheartedly apologise to the students for the data breach that has caused such deep hurt and dismay.

Minister Simon Harris says the comments were “entirely inappropriate”…

