16 October 2023

Simon Harris opens new Aleen Cust library on ATU Mountbellew campus

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has opened a new library on the ATU Mountbellew campus

The ‘Aleen Cust’ library is named after Ireland’s and the UK’s first female vet, who professed her unwaivering desire to become a vet from a very young age.

She was refused recognition in the profession for most of her life because of her gender, until 1922, after a two-decade struggle, she was officially recognised as a veterinary surgeon.

During his visit Minister Harris was also told of the potential of the Monutbellew campus for a School of Veterinary, with a decision due by the end of the year

Simon Harris told Leah Hogarty that Aleen Cust is a source of inspiration for anyone looking to improve their education:

