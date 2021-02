print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Access to Silverstrand will be curtailed next week to allow for essential repair works. (15/2)

Galway City Council says access to the amenity will not be permitted from Monday for bathing or other water based activities.

It adds the access road will also be closed to pedestrians and cyclists.

The local authority says the closure will remain in place for the duration of the works which are expected to take two weeks to complete.