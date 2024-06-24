Silverstrand Beach named 4th best swimming beach in Ireland

Silverstrand Beach in Barna has made the top ten in a new survey on Ireland’s swimming beaches.

The survey by the Lagoon Activity Centre was carried out by ranking beaches on their average temperature, rainfall and ‘Instagrammability’.

Silverstrand achieved a score of 288 out of 300, coming fourth overall, with Killeny Beach in Dublin topping the list.

Salthill and Loughrea Lake were the only other Galway beaches to make it into the top 25.