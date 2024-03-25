Silicon Valley CEO to lead an event at Platform 94 tomorrow

The Chief Executive and Managing Partner of a leading Silicon Valley investment firm will lead an exclusive event for scaling businesses in Galway.

Máire Walsh is a Castlebar native and a graduate of the University of Galway, who now heads up the climate investment and advisory firm Belayer.

She will share her extensive knowledge to help enable companies to conquer their fundraising goals

It starts at 10.30 tomorrow morning at Platform94