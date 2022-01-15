Silent walk planned for Galway city today in memory of Ashling Murphy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A silent walk in memory of Ashling Murphy will take place from Eyre Square to Spanish Arch this afternoon.

The event, organised by NUI Galway Students’ Union, will take place at 4pm and people are invited to bring along lights or flowers.

Dozens of events have already taken place in Galway and across the country to remember the 23-year-old school teacher who was out for a run in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday afternoon when she was killed.

Later today at 6pm, Craobh Chuain Castleblakeney Caltra Comhaltas branch will hold a vigil at the grotto in Castleblakeney village.