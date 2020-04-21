Silent protestors to gather outside Debenhams Galway store

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A small group of silent protestors are to gather at the Debenhams Store at Eyre Street this hour (11am) in demonstration over the planned closure of the retail outlet.

It comes as Debenhams recently announced that its 11 stores are ‘not expected to reopen’ after the coronavirus pandemic.

Debenhams was established in Ireland in 1996 and has now gone into liquidation, threatening 2,000 jobs with some employed since the operation of the former Roches Stores.

Workers will stand two meters apart outside the store in Eyre Street this hour, with other protests being staged in Dublin and Cork from 11am.