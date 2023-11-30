Signify Health and University of Galway create global case study for students

Signify Health has launched its inaugaral international hub in Galway City.

This comes as they collaborate with the University of Galway for a global case study examining the business strategy behind this move.

Some 80 people have already been recruited in technology innovation roles, as the medtech compnay put together a Galway team to develop tech solutions for healthcare problems in the U.S.