Significant works to upgrade water network in Ballinasloe to get underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Significant works to upgrade the water supply network in Ballinasloe are set to get underway in the coming days.

Irish Water is set to replace 1.6km of old water mains, to reduce the number of bursts and water outages in the area.

To minimise the impact on customers, areas of work will be limited to short sections along the R446 from Mackney Roundabout to Banertons Garage.

Traffic management measures will be in place, and local and emergency access will be maintained.

The works will be carried out by Farrans Construction and are expected to be completed in May.