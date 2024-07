Significant water outages in Spiddal area due to burst watermain

There are significant water outages in the Spiddal area due to a burst watermain.

Uisce Eireann says a full service will not be restored until early this evening.

The areas affected are from Crimlin Bridge towards Rossaveal.

A contractor is now on site carrying out emergency repair works, with an estimated completion time of 5pm.

Update – 3.30pm – Water not expected to be restored until 11pm.