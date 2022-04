Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in the Moycullen area are experiencing significant water disruptions this morning due to a burst watermain.

Galway County Council says a supply should be returned to the village shortly, but residents in the Barna Road area will be without water until this afternoon.

It’s currently estimated that a full supply will be restored by 2pm.

Motorists are also advised there’s significant flooding near the Barna Road and they should approach the area with caution.