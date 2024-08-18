Significant tax judgement registered against Oranmore orthodentist

An Oranmore dentist who closed her practice after being suspended by the Dental Council, has been hit with a tax judgement of more than €200,000.

The Irish Independent reports that a €215,000 consumer judgment was registered against Dr Anne Hahessy by the Collector General earlier this month.

Dr Hahessy was the subject of 1,500 complaints to the Dental Council following the sudden closure of her practice, the Oranmore Orthodontics clinic.

A RTE’s Prime Time Investigates programme revealed the Dental Council decided to apply to the High Court in 2022 to suspend her in the public interest.

Patients, unaware of what was happening, then received unexpected text messages from Hahessy informing them she was no longer practising and recommending they contact other orthodontists to take over their care leading to the complaints to the Dental Council.

Revenue judgments are valid for 12 years.