Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward in plans to build a new fire station in Athenry.

A contractor is to be appointed to develop the new facility, which will be located at Ballygarraun South.

The state-of-the-art single story building will be sited between Presentation College and the railway line.

Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn says it’s hugely important for the town.