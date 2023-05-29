Significant step forward in plans for new pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There’s been an important step forward in long-awaited plans for a new pedestrian footbridge in Oughterard.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has given early-stage approval for the project to proceed.

For years, locals have sought a footbridge as a solution to serious safety hazards posed to pedestrians over the narrow bridge in Oughterard.

A recent count shows there are almost 600 pedestrian crossings on any given school day, many of them the hundreds of children attending local schools.

In recent years, due to the increase in traffic, there’s also been a higher incidence rate of road traffic accidents on, or near, the bridge.

It’s been a long and winding road to secure the new footbridge, with many frustrations along the way – but there’s now some light at the end of the tunnel.

In March, Galway County Council submitted a feasibility and options report to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

TII has now given the green light for the project to move forward, with the confirmation of Gateway Approval.

Meanwhile, plans are also separately being advanced for new traffic lights and dedicated crossing times at the main bridge.